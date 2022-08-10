Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.

RCPD said a 23-year-old male reported he paid a scammer who pretended to be an Evergy employee collecting fake overdue bills. The man lost about $600 in the transaction.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.