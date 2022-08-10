Rhodes College alumni group calls for removal of Justice Amy Coney Barrett from school’s hall of fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Rhodes College alumni group that advocated against the nomination of then-judge Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice in 2020 is now asking Rhodes College to remove Barrett from the school’s hall of fame.

This Rhodes Alumni Group says the statements Barrett gave during her Senate confirmation hearings were misleading and violated the Rhodes Honor Code.

The group calls itself Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights.

In a letter and petition, the group plans to send to Rhodes leaders including President Jennifer Collins says Barrett’s comments regarding Roe v. Wade during her confirmation hearings and her involvement in the ruling to overturn the precedent did not adhere to truthfulness, frankness and transparency which the group says is the core of the school’s honor code which students pledge to follow even after graduation.

“We believe the contrast of what she said in her Senate testimony and how she actually ruled in Dobbs which overruled Roe v. Wade and planned parenthood vs Casey, two things which she said she had not agenda to overturn by the way during her confirmation hearings, might be the most public, most consequential and most destructive breach of the Rhodes Honor Code,” said Rob Marus, member of Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights.

Rhodes leaders have yet to receive this petition but the group says it’s still getting signatures.

The college says it is aware of the letter and petition and has no comment at this time.

Read the letter in full HERE.

