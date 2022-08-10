Raytown police identify two teens killed in Sunday shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two 18-year-old males have been identified by Raytown Police as the victims of a shooting from Sunday, Aug. 7.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road in response to shots fired. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Jabari Ellis and Xaivon McKinzey.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.