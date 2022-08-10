Aging & Style
Raytown police identify two teens killed in Sunday shooting

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two 18-year-old males have been identified by Raytown Police as the victims of a shooting from Sunday, Aug. 7.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road in response to shots fired. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Jabari Ellis and Xaivon McKinzey.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

