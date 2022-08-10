Aging & Style
Raymore teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

FILE — A good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water Saturday evening.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.

Westendorf of Raymore was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at Centerpoint Medical Center.

He had been wearing a life jacket, the report stated.

