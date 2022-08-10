Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

To ‘promote accountability and integrity’: All Jackson County deputies to wear body cameras

FILE — Sheriff Darryl Forté announced all uniformed deputies and supervisors will wear body...
FILE — Sheriff Darryl Forté announced all uniformed deputies and supervisors will wear body cameras during their shifts and while working secondary jobs.(WITN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will institute a new policy promoting transparency between the department and its community.

Sheriff Darryl Forté announced that beginning Thursday, Aug. 11, all uniformed deputies and supervisors will wear body cameras during their shifts and while working secondary jobs.

“Body worn cameras alone cannot build trust in law enforcement, but across the country body worn cameras have shown to be a useful tool in strengthening and safeguarding the relationship between law enforcement and other segments of the community,” the sheriff said in a statement.

According to Forté, deputies have already been on using the cameras.

“[They] will promote accountability and integrity amongst deputies, while simultaneously gathering evidence for criminal and internal investigations,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Any request for recordings to be released should be made at (816) 541-8017, ext. 72220 or by using the open records request tool on the Jackson County website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Johnson County Mental Health Center is partnering with BestyBnB so their clients' pets can...
JoCo Mental Health Center to partner with BestyBnB so clients with pets can seek treatment
St. Louis County officer body camera footage of rescue
WATCH: St. Louis County officer’s body camera captures moment he rescued flooded driver
Bomani Madu.
KC man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual contact with child
William E. Brown.
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown