Network of bike lanes expanding in KCMO

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The metro’s network of bike lanes is expanding. City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make commuting by bike safer and connect neighborhoods to new resources.

The nearly 2.5 miles of protected lanes run from Paseo to 85th Street, connecting to the Trolley Track Trail that runs through Waldo and Brookside. The lanes are separated from the traffic by concrete guards, which contractors are still installing.

Frank Gile, who lives near the path, said it made him feel safer than the previous four-lane street that used to run through the neighborhood.

“I’d rather have this than that roadway because cars don’t pay attention,” Gile said.

The protected bike lanes are part of a series of projects the city is implementing as part of its Vision Zero campaign.

Michael Kelley, the policy director at BikeWalkKC, said the Hickman Mills project was identified because of safety concerns in the neighborhood.

The concrete barriers in place of two car lanes calm the flow of traffic while allowing cyclists to ride with more confidence.

“It creates more predictability,” Kelley said. “You’re not trying to keep your head on a swivel as a driver. You know the drivers, scooter users and others are going to stay in their space.”

City ordinances also allow multiple modes of transportation in bike lanes, including scooters, wheelchairs and strollers.

Kelley said the connections to the Trolley Track Trail would also allow better connectivity between the neighborhoods along the routes, including to grocery stores and other businesses in Waldo and Brookside.

“Transportation is nuanced and we have to build infrastructure that is nuanced,” Kelley said. “It ultimately creates a better Kansas City overall.”

