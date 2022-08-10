Missouri names Brady Cook starting quarterback

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - When the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs arrive in Columbia to take on Missouri Sept. 1, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Cook will be leading the Tigers at quarterback.

University of Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz named Cook the Tigers’ starting quarterback Tuesday night less than two weeks into fall camp.

Drinkwitz and the Tigers were in search of a new signal-caller following the departure of Connor Bazelak, who transferred to Indiana at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The Tigers opted for Cook over redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and former Mississippi State transfer Jack Abraham.

Cook, a 6-foot-2 native of St. Louis, started for the Tigers during the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl against Army, completing 27-of-34 passes for 238 yards and a score in a loss against the Black Knights. He also added 53 yards on the ground with a 30-yard score marking the longest rush by a Missouri quarterback in 2021.

During his first two seasons at Missouri, Cook saw action in eight games for the Tigers. In limited action, he completed 52-of-65 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

Missouri’s second game of the year is a Sept. 10 trip to Kansas State.

