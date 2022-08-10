Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car

Amari Washington, 2, was last seen in a brown/dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen...
Amari Washington, 2, was last seen in a brown/dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen in a parking lot early Wednesday morning in St. Louis.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.

Amari Washington, 2, is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 30 pounds and is 2 feet tall. She was last seen in the vehicle wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants.

The vehicle is a brown/dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata, Missouri license plate no. CT9D6C. The car’s left rear taillight has a hole in it, according to highway patrol.

If you know where this vehicle is or have any information useful to authorities, please call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in...
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood for the Mayor’s Night Hoops. The young athletes...
Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops
City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make...
Expanding bike lanes in KCMO
The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and...
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list