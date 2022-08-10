Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood Tuesday night for Mayor Quinton Lucas’ Second Annual Night Hoops game.

“It’s nice, entertaining, real fun playing against other people,” said Malachi Hill.

Malachi was one of dozens of kids showing off his skills on the court at the Southeast Community Center. Night Hoops is part of Kansas City’s summer youth activities program; it also includes Night Nets and Night Kicks, too.

“What we’re trying to do is let kids know they can do almost anything right?”, said Mayor Lucas. “They can be a great basketball player, they can be a mayor, lawyer a coach, teacher whatever is under the sun, but more than anything it’s letting them see opportunity.”

Opportunities these kids are seeing with their own eyes, playing alongside all-stars like Martane Freeman.

“Us coming back in the last 5 years, inserting ourselves to pull the community together, it’s awesome,” said Freeman.

Night Hoops isn’t just about play, but important life lessons too.

“Showing them, reprogramming their minds instead of let’s play basketball for a living, let’s get our Masters degree,” said Freeman.

The Mayor said the hope is to teach them to reach for higher goals and in turn keep them safe and off the streets.

“They’re worth our time, they’re valuable that they’re special and right now they’re the center of Kansas City,” said Mayor Lucas.

In a city that’s been plagued with violent crime for years, Lucas hopes investments into programs like Night Sports will pay off.

“It brings together and brings on other kids who may not play. They’re here to watch, their parents are here and that’s the real way you keep on investing which is truly prevention,” said Lucas.

In addition to sports, the Mayor’s night program also includes education components, where each player participates in a series of academic courses, such as A.C.T. preparation and even job training.

