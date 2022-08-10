Leavenworth man sentenced for hitting officer in head with ‘large rock’

LEAVENWORTH, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for hitting a Leavenworth officer in the head with a “large rock” on Aug. 26, 2021.

Alvaro Pertuz III, a Leavenworth resident, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for throwing the rock and biting the officer. In June, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

“At sentencing, the officer spoke about the incident,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “The officer stated, ‘I don’t come to work to get hurt or hurt people. I come to work to help people and go home safely.’ We should hope that for all officers, for all people.”

According to the county attorney, there were reports that Pertuz was at a bar called Groggery drinking water. Later, he was seen at a convenience store stealing cigarettes. The police were called. When an officer tried to stop and talk to him, Pertuz refused and ran to Home Depot’s parking lot.

An officer saw him at Home Depot and recognized him as a suspect of interest. That officer asked him to stop, but he ran.

As the officer chased him, Pertuz picked up a large rock and threw it at the officer. It hit the officer in the head and caused a large laceration across his forehead.

With help from a Lansing police officer, Pertuz was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

However, as they struggled on the ground, Pertuz bit the Leavenworth officer.

A Home Depot employee and other officers did come to the officer’s aid.

