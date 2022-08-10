KC man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual contact with child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a child.

Bomani Madu, 50, pleaded guilty to five felony counts:

Second-degree statutory sodomy

Endangering the welfare of a child

Sexual misconduct involving a child

Two counts of child molestation

A judge sentenced Madu to 10 years in prison for the statutory sodomy conviction and to two years for each of the other convictions. “Those four were set to run consecutively to the 10-year sentence for a total of 12 years,” according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Madu was scheduled for a trial this week, but chose to plead guilty after a jury was chosen and witnesses appeared.

