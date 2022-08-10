Aging & Style
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown

William E. Brown.
William E. Brown.(Provided by the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery.

He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his left arm and chest.

Also, he is known to use the alias “William Story.”

His last known address was near N. 60th Street and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

