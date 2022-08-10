Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting at Swope Park which may have stemmed from an argument that turned into gunfire after midnight Wednesday.

The Metro Patrol Division, Assault Squad and crime scene investigators arrived and found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 12:20 a.m. near the Swope Park pavilion.

According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses told police the two people who were shot were shooting at each other. Investigators are examining forensic evidence.

“We don’t know the exact number of people, but many people were gathered there,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said. “An argument broke out between two people and gunshots were exchanged between those two individuals. Both were struck by gunfire.” They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On weekends when the park is visited most often, the Metro Patrol Division has a proactive squad, called the Impact Squad, which monitors gatherings at the park. “We want people to be able to safely enjoy our parks,” Becchina said. “It’s the second largest outdoor park in the country that is surrounded by city and we want people to go there and enjoy that park. We want to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the people when they are enjoying the park.”

Once the investigation into Wednesday’s shooting is complete, police will submit the case to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

