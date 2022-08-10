JoCo Mental Health Center to partner with BestyBnB so clients with pets can seek treatment

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Mental Health center will be partnering with a local company so that clients with pets can seek treatment without feeling guilty.

According to a newsletter from the JCMHC sent Wednesday, 71% of JCMHC staffers surveyed said they have had at least one client decline treatment in the last six months because they didn’t have temporary care for their pet(s).

As such, the JCMHC will be partnering with BestyBnB later this month. It’s a local company that works to connect those in need with temporary foster homes for pets.

“They’ve worked extensively with domestic violence agencies in our area and are ready to help JCMHC clients who experience a similar barrier to getting help,” the newsletter says.

“JCMHC will cover the costs for our clients’ pets to stay with a Pet Caregiver,” the newsletter states.

“Pet guilt is a real thing,” it says, “whether it’s feeling guilty for leaving your pet at home or feeling like you’re not spending enough time with them – especially if you are temporarily unable to care for a pet due to illness, hospitalization, rehab, domestic violence, homelessness, and/or other personal crises.”

You can sign up to be a pet caregiver with BestyBnB and provide a safe, loving temporary home foster home for pets by visiting their website.

For those who can’t take in a pet but still want to help: “The pets will often need to be supported with supplies, like food and medicine. You can help us provide those supplies by donating to Friends of Johnson County Mental Health Center and directing your donation to ‘Foster Pet Care for Clients in Crisis.’”

“If you need mental health support or resources for yourself or a loved one, call [the Johnson County Mental Health Center] 24/7 at 913-268-0156 or text 741-741,” the center adds.

