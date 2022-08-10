FORECAST: This is August weather at its best

This is August weather at its best! The hottest weeks of summer appear to be behind us and humidity levels have eased a bit, giving the air a “back to school” feel. It’s way too early to dig out our jackets and sweatshirts, because there is still plenty of summer left in the season, but these days are nice. Our Tuesday evening sky will remain clear. The easiest breeze will gently roll in from an easterly direction, sending temperatures into the lower 70s by the late evening hours and the middle 60s by daybreak Wednesday. A cool start to the day Wednesday will eventually lead to afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s, making for another comfortable day. The heat builds back to near 90 on Thursday. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 90s over the weekend as the summer heat makes another surge into the Midwest. Rain chances will be slim, with only 20% chances Monday and Tuesday of next week. The next 10 days will perfectly define August in Kansas City.

