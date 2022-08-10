Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

Two people were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning
Two people were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning(WBKO)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said there was a large gathering at the park during the shooting, but there is no information yet on the nature of the gathering.

KCPD’s Assault Squad and Crime Scene Investigation both responded to the scene following the shooting.

No suspect information has yet been released.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Amari Washington, 2, was last seen in a brown/dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen...
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in...
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood for the Mayor’s Night Hoops. The young athletes...
Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops
City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make...
Expanding bike lanes in KCMO