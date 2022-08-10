Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said there was a large gathering at the park during the shooting, but there is no information yet on the nature of the gathering.

KCPD’s Assault Squad and Crime Scene Investigation both responded to the scene following the shooting.

No suspect information has yet been released.

