Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school

An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be back in school soon. (Source: The Roberts family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in a mass shooting that happened on the Fourth of July says he hopes to return to school in the coming months.

Cooper Roberts was hit with a bullet that severed his spinal cord - paralyzing him from the waist down and damaging his aorta and esophagus, according to his family.

Cooper’s parents said returning to public school once he’s done with rehabilitation will be a huge motivation for their son, saying he’s excited to see his friends.

The 8-year-old has another six to 12 weeks at a rehab facility. The family said he would then move to attend half days with his twin brother at their elementary school.

Cooper is among dozens injured in the Highland Park shooting that occurred in Illinois during an Independence Day parade, where seven others were killed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make...
Expanding bike lanes in KCMO
The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and...
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list
Variety KC launched its first children’s book focused on inclusion, "Kaden's Dream."
What’s Good: Kaden’s Dream shows that every kid has a chance to achieve their goals
The sheriff's office is investigating after a shooting at a park in KCK left a young woman dead...
Shooting at KCK park kills young woman, critically injures 15-year-old
The mayor of Lee’s Summit is voicing his feelings after a water park run by the city was...
Lee’s Summit mayor responds following cancellation at water park