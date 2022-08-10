Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks.

Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.

“It’s dangerous to go up the steps and then try to get across 87th,” Lenexa resident Cletson Cox, who lives on the west side of 87th, said. “You have to wait for traffic, or take a chance.”

Kris Gerbrandt lives on the east side of the throughway, but prefers jogging on the Little Mill Creek Trail.

“Usually I go up to the light and I just wait for a break in the cars and I J-walk across, and that starts my run,” Gerbrandt said.

The City of Lenexa kicked off construction on the tunnel today to safely connect the two.

A $1.1-million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation helped fund the project.

It’s expected to open this fall, and will feature round-the-clock lighting, an emergency call box, and security cameras.

“More people will use the path,” Cox said. “Once they get the tunnel in, the smaller children will be safer, and it’ll be great.”

“You can enjoy the park, and then you can pop over and enjoy the trail,” Gerbrandt said. “Hopefully more people will get a chance to check out that trail once this is open.”

Cox has lived adjacent to the trail for 35 years, and walks several times a week. He says he’s going to change his route as soon as the tunnel is built.

“I usually go north because the tunnel isn’t there,” he said. “Once the tunnel’s there, I’ll be going south because I like walking in the park.”

87th St. will be closed east of Acuff Ln. down to Gallery St. for about 10 days while construction kicks off.

In the meantime, drivers will need to take an alternate route: either 79th and 95th Streets, and Lackman or Pflumm.

