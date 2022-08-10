Car stolen with 2-year-old girl inside in St. Louis

UPDATE 6:30 a.m.: Authorities say the child has been found safe. Police found the vehicle, but there is no suspect in custody.

We will update with details as more information becomes available.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.

Amari Washington, 2, is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 30 pounds and is 2 feet tall. She was last seen in the vehicle wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants.

The vehicle is a brown/dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata, unknown Missouri license plate. The car’s left rear taillight has a hole in it, according to highway patrol.

If you know where this vehicle is or have any information useful to authorities, please call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.