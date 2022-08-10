Aging & Style
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon.

A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats into the river to retrieve the body.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said they are still in their early stages of their investigation following today’s discovery.

The area where the body is found is just east of I-435, west of Ameristar Casino, and south of Worlds of Fun.

