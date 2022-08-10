Agencies advocate for safety awareness as kids go back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - As students return to classrooms, three Kansas agencies are putting forth effort in helping to get kids to school safely.

Safe Kids Kansas, the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol are coming together in a unified effort to urge parents to speak with their children about how to stay safe. Specifically, pedestrian safety is of particular importance according to Cherie Sage, the state director of Safe Kids Kansas.

“Distraction is a problem for both drivers and pedestrians,” Sage said in a release. “If your student is walking or biking to school, be sure to stress the importance of putting electronic devices away, especially before crossing busy streets or navigating traffic in parking lots.”

The agencies provided a list of seven tips for back to school, and others in regard to safe driving.

Those back-to-school tips are as follows.

Put devices down when crossing streets and getting on or off busses. Walk with your kids to the bus stop and wait with them until it arrives. Make sure your carpool is safe with car seats or seat belts that are age appropriate. Get your child a pre-participation physical exam. Drink enough water. Check playgrounds where your children play and report hazards to the school. Obey all traffic signals regardless of whether you’re walking or driving.

“School buses carry the youngest Kansas citizens, and their safety is of utmost importance,” said Lt. Candice Breshears, noting the importance of drivers looking out for pedestrians’ safety as much as pedestrians must look out for themselves. “Put distractions away and pay attention so that children are safe when entering and exiting school buses, and always stop for buses that are loading and unloading children with their lights and stop arms activated.”

