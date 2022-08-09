Woman killed, teen critical in shooting at KCK park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a woman dead and a teenage boy critically injured.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. When police responded to the shooting, they found a woman dead and a minor suffering from critical injuries. That minor was transported to a local hospital.

The exact ages are unknown, but the Sheriff’s Office referred to both victims as “young adults”, and mentioned that the injured minor is a teenage boy.

Crime scene tape was visible near a shelter and playground area of the park Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any suspect information.

As is routine, the Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation because the shooting happened at a park. They are asking for anyone with additional information on the shooting to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

