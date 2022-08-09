Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Woman killed, teen critical in shooting at KCK park

No suspect description has been given by authorities.
By Zoe Brown, David Pinter and Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a woman dead and a teenage boy critically injured.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. When police responded to the shooting, they found a woman dead and a minor suffering from critical injuries. That minor was transported to a local hospital.

The exact ages are unknown, but the Sheriff’s Office referred to both victims as “young adults”, and mentioned that the injured minor is a teenage boy.

Crime scene tape was visible near a shelter and playground area of the park Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any suspect information.

As is routine, the Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation because the shooting happened at a park. They are asking for anyone with additional information on the shooting to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We spoke with a professional about how parents and kids can handle the back-to-school anxiety.
Handling back-to-school anxiety
A woman died and a teenager was critically injured Monday night in a shooting at a KCK park.
Woman killed, teenager injured in KCK park shooting
Come Friday, Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque is coming to Kansas City. Some say the honor is...
Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy in Kansas City
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street...
KCMO continues hold of Spire permits over resurfacing work
There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon...
Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations of racism