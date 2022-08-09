What’s Good: Kaden’s Dream shows that every kid has a chance to achieve their goals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Variety KC launched its first children’s book focused on inclusion.

It follows the story of a young boy named Kaden, who dreams of playing soccer.

Kaden was at the Hy-Vee in Olathe as Kansas City Current goalie AD Franch read his story.

Ten-year-old Kaden is non-verbal and in a wheelchair. As the book shows, kids with disabilities can dream, too.

Kaden and Franch both signed the books and took pictures with the crowd that came to show their support.

The story is set on Variety KC’s first outdoor power soccer field, coming this fall. It will create space for kids like Kaden to have their dream come true.

“When we say soccer is for everyone, our soccer field will truly show support that even kids with special needs can play outside alongside able-bodied kids,” Variety KC executive director Deborah Wiebrecht said. “And everyone should be able to play soccer.”

“Kaden’s Dream” can be bought at local Hy-Vee stores and on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.