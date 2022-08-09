Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

What’s Good: Kaden’s Dream shows that every kid has a chance to achieve their goals

Variety KC launched its first children’s book focused on inclusion, "Kaden's Dream."
Variety KC launched its first children’s book focused on inclusion, "Kaden's Dream."(KCTV5)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Variety KC launched its first children’s book focused on inclusion.

It follows the story of a young boy named Kaden, who dreams of playing soccer.

Kaden was at the Hy-Vee in Olathe as Kansas City Current goalie AD Franch read his story.

Ten-year-old Kaden is non-verbal and in a wheelchair. As the book shows, kids with disabilities can dream, too.

Kaden and Franch both signed the books and took pictures with the crowd that came to show their support.

The story is set on Variety KC’s first outdoor power soccer field, coming this fall. It will create space for kids like Kaden to have their dream come true.

“When we say soccer is for everyone, our soccer field will truly show support that even kids with special needs can play outside alongside able-bodied kids,” Variety KC executive director Deborah Wiebrecht said. “And everyone should be able to play soccer.”

“Kaden’s Dream” can be bought at local Hy-Vee stores and on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fifty-one-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road...
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with
Ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday celebrates new flights from KCI to Vegas
Frontier Airlines.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday celebrates new flights from KCI to Vegas