Toub touts rookie running back as kick returner in preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - In need of a new kick returner heading into the 2022 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are giving rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the first chance to take control of the role. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub told reporters following Tuesday’s training camp practice the Chiefs’ seventh-round pick out of Rutgers would be the starting kick returner Saturday when Kansas City opens the preseason against the Chicago Bears.

“We’re going to give him every chance to be that guy,” Toub said Tuesday of Pacheco, who returned 18 kicks as a freshman at Rutgers in 2018. “I just think he has all the attributes to be a good kick returner. He’s gotten better and better at practice. He’s catching the ball great. We’ve got to see what happens with live bullets.

“When guys are coming down there to take your head off it’s a little bit different. We’ll see how he handles it.”

Toub and the Chiefs are turning to Pacheco following the departure of wide receiver Byron Pringle, who signed with the Bears in free agency after returning 25 of 28 kick return opportunities for Kansas City during the 2021 regular season.

Pacheco is one of three rookies Toub claimed could get chances to return kicks or punts this season, along with first-round pick Trent McDuffie and second-round pick Skyy Moore. With wide receiver Mecole Hardman tabbed as the starting punt returner at the moment, Toub said McDuffie or Moore could fill that role in the future.

“If Hardman is getting a lot of reps on offense we don’t want him to run a punt return and then have to take him out for the first down of offensive play,” Toub explained. “That way you’re not handicapping your offense because he just got done running a punt return.”

In addition to reps at kick returner, Pacheco has been featured with the first team at running back at times throughout training camp. There, he’s competing with former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a potential starting role.

