Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday.

Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody.

Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200 block of Halls Ferry Road for a report of stealing just before 10 a.m. when they spotted a woman, later identified as Fisher, fitting the suspect’s description near Sundown Drive, just a few blocks away. Fisher reportedly had an electric trimmer, a sim card and other food items with her. While speaking to her, an officer discovered the 27-year-old had a warrant out of St. Louis County and tried to arrest her. As they were putting handcuffs on her, Fisher allegedly flared her arms and body around and tried to bite the officer.

She was eventually handcuffed behind her back and placed into the front seat of a second officer’s squad car.

“As the officer was driving near Jennings Station and Ada Wortley Avenue, [Fisher] removed her seatbelt, attempted to open the passenger door, and struck her head on the officer’s vehicle and computer,” Sgt. Tracy Panus from the St. Louis County Police Department said.

The 27-year-old was able to pin down the officer’s should and hit their arm. When more officers came to assist, Fisher placed her foot on the passenger door to prevent them from entering.

“Once officers had [Fisher] on the ground outside the patrol vehicle, [Fisher] flailed around and banged her head on the ground to prevent officers from handcuffing her,” Panus said.

Officials said Fisher allegedly bit another officer on the arm before she was taken into custody. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.