Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list

The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and...
The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need.(KCTV5)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City building once in danger of being demolished is getting a new splash of life.

The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue was close to being torn down. It is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need.

The building was put on the city’s “dangerous buildings” list after a fire in 2021. But thanks to renovations made by the owner, it will be taken off that list. He said he held out hope that it would be saved.

“God does things in different ways. Like our building says “one God of miracles”. Everybody has miracles, you just don’t know when it’s going to happen. It can happen at any time,” said building owner, Jerry Crowell.

According to Corwell, he plans to turn Splash of Life into an event space.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frontier Airlines.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday celebrates new flights from KCI to Vegas
Cerner Corp. was purchased by Oracle for a reported $28.3 billion
Cerner agrees to pay $1.8m following discrimination claims by Dept. of Labor
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened along Garfield...
Kansas City police investigating double shooting along Garfield Avenue
The Community Blood Center is launching a new campaign in an effort to get more people to...
CBC announces blood emergency, launches ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign