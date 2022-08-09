‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City building once in danger of being demolished is getting a new splash of life.

The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue was close to being torn down. It is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need.

The building was put on the city’s “dangerous buildings” list after a fire in 2021. But thanks to renovations made by the owner, it will be taken off that list. He said he held out hope that it would be saved.

“God does things in different ways. Like our building says “one God of miracles”. Everybody has miracles, you just don’t know when it’s going to happen. It can happen at any time,” said building owner, Jerry Crowell.

According to Corwell, he plans to turn Splash of Life into an event space.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.