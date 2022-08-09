Aging & Style
Ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday celebrates new flights from KCI to Vegas

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future.
Frontier Airlines.
Frontier Airlines.(CAA / Bradley International Airport)
By Gabe Swartz and Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those looking for flights non-stop from Kansas City to Las Vegas are in luck. Frontier Airlines held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Kansas City International as dozens lined up to board their flight.

“We’re always looking at ways to make sure the consumers in all these markets are served well,” said Michael Konopasek, corporate communications manager for Frontier told KCTV5. “When we look at Kansas City, we see there’s a lot of growth potential in this market and we’re happy to serve it.”

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Passengers on Tuesday’s flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas were able to get in on the celebration with vouchers for their next flight.

