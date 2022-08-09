Ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday celebrates new flights from KCI to Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those looking for flights non-stop from Kansas City to Las Vegas are in luck. Frontier Airlines held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Kansas City International as dozens lined up to board their flight.

“We’re always looking at ways to make sure the consumers in all these markets are served well,” said Michael Konopasek, corporate communications manager for Frontier told KCTV5. “When we look at Kansas City, we see there’s a lot of growth potential in this market and we’re happy to serve it.”

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Passengers on Tuesday’s flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas were able to get in on the celebration with vouchers for their next flight.

