Mayor encourages water park to ‘reevaluate their approach’ following party cancelation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a response from Summit Waves water park citing serious concerns about the safety of party guests as the reason for canceling a birthday party, Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird released a statement Tuesday condemning the water park for its role in the situation.

A full investigation is underway by the City of Lee’s Summit after Chris Evans and his family accused Summit Waves of racism following a canceled birthday party Saturday.

“Based upon my initial observations in connection with that investigation, I have urged Parks and Recreation to not only address certain processes that should have been undertaken, which could have alleviated obvious safety concerns,” Baird said in a statement released Tuesday by the City of Lee’s Summit. “I have also encouraged them to reevaluate their approach to communicating and interacting with patrons of our park system, including Summit Waves so that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

Chris Evans, whose teen's birthday party was canceled at a Lee's Summit water park, has accused officials of the event being nixed over race.

In response to the Evans family’s allegations of racism, Summit Waves said the event was canceled out of fear of the number of people the event would include. Evans said his children decided they wanted to spend their money to invite 250 friends to a private pool party for his son Isaiah’s 17th birthday. Summit Waves claimed attempts were made to contact the family prior to the event, but a lack of success in those efforts led to the denial of access upon arrival.

It was an exchange that was partially caught on camera.

In the video, Evans spoke to a Park official stating, “You are canceling a kids birthday party because you’re not comfortable.”

The Park officials responded, “Yes”.

“What are you uncomfortable about?” Evans asked.

As she began to answer, the person recording says, “because we’re black.”

The park official is heard responding, “No.”

Baird’s public denouncement of the interaction came while Evans’ family and a legal counsel met with reporters Tuesday morning.

“I urge Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation to meaningfully address the concerns raised by the Evans family over the abrupt cancelation of their event and the insensitive manner in which it occurred,” Baird said. “The events this past Saturday provide the City of Lee’s Summit and Parks and Recreation with an opportunity to become better when it comes to creating and maintaining a culture of inclusivity.

“Although this past weekend is a poor reflection of our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, I am aware that many in our community have worked diligently to foster a culture where everyone respects the dignity and worth of all human beings. I urge Parks and Recreation to use this opportunity to engage with the City’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission to elevate its commitment to inclusion within our parks system.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.