Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 42-year-old man who reported that a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man allegedly stole his catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was on loan to them.

RCPD noted the theft cost the man about $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

