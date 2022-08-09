Local therapist gives tips on managing back-to-school stress

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The start of the school year can bring a lot of excitement for kids — but it can also bring stress. Not just for students, but for their families, too.

KCK marriage and family therapist Justin Bastin says the first thing parents can do to help manage back-to-school stress is to provide a safe space for kids to talk about their worries or fears.

This can be a stressful time for parents while you navigate a new schedule and create new routines. Bastin says it’s important to not let that stress bleed over onto your kids and to model healthy coping mechanisms.

“When I am not able to really kind of cope with that in a really good way, then I don’t show up in the best of ways for my kiddo,” Bastin said. “We’re always modeling. Always modeling how to deal with stress and anxiety and fear. And when we can normalize, validate and model those behaviors, it’s beautiful. That’s absolutely what we need.”

Back-to-school nervousness is completely normal, Bastin says, but when it starts to interfere with functioning, it might be a good time to talk to someone.

Keep an eye out for major changes in appetite or sleep that last for more than a few weeks.

Bastin adds parents often know their kids best, so if you sense something is off, it’s important to check in.

“Are they isolating a whole lot more? How are they doing just overall with coping with this anxiety and stress? If they’re shutting down, if they’re unable to do just their regular tasks, I think it’d be perfectly normal and it’s completely fine to just get checked out, to go to your community mental health center,” he said. “You could really be empowering your kiddos to know this is normal, this is okay just to be able to talk and to lean on other people.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six American children ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder every year.

