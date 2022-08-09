Lee’s Summit mayor responds following cancellation at water park

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The mayor of Lee’s Summit is voicing his feelings after a water park run by the city was accused of canceling a local family’s private birthday party for racial reasons.
“My family was racially profiled and discriminated against,” says Chris Evans.
This morning Evans, his family and their legal team held a press conference responding to yesterday’s statement from Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation. The statement was about their family’s allegations that they were recently racially discriminated against at Summit Waves water park.
“Many parts of that statement are simply not accurate,” says Evans.
During that conference, Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird releasing a statement condemning the water park’s role in the incident over the weekend.
Evans says that, a month ago, his sons decided to spend their personal money to invite 250 friends to a private pool party at Summit Waves. When they arrived at the park on Saturday with their guests, the Evans family says they were denied access to the park and were told their event was canceled.
It was an exchange that was partially caught on camera.
Evans can be seen talking to a park official, stating, “You are canceling a kid’s birthday party because you’re not comfortable.” The park official responded, “Yes.” Evans asked, “What are you uncomfortable about?” As she began to answer, the person recording says, “Because we’re Black”. The park official is heard responding, “No.”
The Lee’s Summit mayor says, “Unfortunately, statements were made by a Parks and Recreation manager at Summit Waves that were inappropriate and insensitive. We must intentionally embrace a culture that is welcoming and inclusive, and we must continually denounce any urge or impulse to exclude.”
The mayor also condemned a social media post made by one of the Parks and Recreation employees after the incident. It said, “Good morning from Summit Waves apparently we are canceled and being dragged but we don’t give a single F$#k.”
Mayor Baird says, “The comments were appalling and not condoned by Parks and Recreation and are inconsistent with the culture I know the city of Lee’s Summit strives to reflect.”
Today, the Evans’ attorney mentioned the family might take legal actions.
“We all need to come together and say Lee’s Summit, Kansas City is going to be a better place because this incident is exposing so many other things,” says Evans.
The Mayor went on to close his statement by saying, in part: “Although this past weekend is a poor reflection of our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, I am aware that many in our community have worked diligently to foster a culture where everyone respects the dignity and worth of all human beings.”
The Evans family and their attorney say they plan to speak with the city in the near future about the incident.
The city just released a new statement regarding the full findings of their investigation. You can see that down below.