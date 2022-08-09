KCMO continues hold of Spire permits over resurfacing work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. It’s part of the city’s ongoing effort to coordinate with utilities on road repairs.

City Manager Brian Platt tweeted frustration over a Spire project on newly resurfaced Linwood Boulevard last week, calling it a disregard for the city’s rules for utility cuts. Platt wrote, “We are stopping all new work permits from Spire until we see improvements.”

Sherae Honeycutt, a spokesperson for the city’s public works department, said the city had communicated its plans for Linwood to Spire and that the utility company had ignored them.

“While the city is focused on improving roadways with an infusion of nearly $40 million in funding toward street preservation, we hope Spire sees the value of our taxpayers’ dollars,” Honeycutt wrote. “Each time a newly paved road is torn up, Kansas Citians’ hard-earned investment is thrown away. Our expectation of Spire and other utilities is to effectively communicate, plan, and execute projects with our residents in mind.”

Spire completed its required resurfacing of Linwood by Friday. Platt thanked the company on Twitter, acknowledging the improvements.

However, Honeycutt confirmed on Monday that the city would still hold up the permits until the company completed other projects. That includes work being done at 27th Street, 31st. Street, Gillham Road, and finishing touches on Linwood.

“We will look for resolution that complies with our ordinances and is considerate of the investment Kansas City taxpayers have committed to our roadways,” she wrote.

Steve Mills, Spire’s General Manager of Western Missouri, said the company has been working to replace cast iron gas lines with improved plastic pipes. He called the move surprising, but acknowledged that the company would work closely with the city going forward.

“I think it’s an opportunity to improve coordination and collaboration with the city,” Mills said. “We all have to work together.”

