KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – A family is searching for answers after receiving conflicting information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of a Prairie Village mother more than three years ago.

Police say then 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Angela Green’s relatives fear she is no longer alive. Her driver’s license, passport, purse, and keys were all left behind. Relatives say there are no signs she’s traveled by plane, train, bus, or car. The Prairie Village Police Department and FBI are working together to investigate her disappearance.

Before her disappearance, Green was a stay-at-home mom raising her daughter Ellie. She loved to garden. She wasn’t much for socializing. “I just really, really treasured my time with her,” Green’s niece Michelle Guo said.

Guo says her aunt lived with her family around 1998 when Green first came to the United States. “I just remember her taking such good care of me while my parents were at work,” Guo said. “She was super artistic. We did crafts together. We played outside together. We went to parks.”

Years later, Michelle has taken a leave of absence from her work as a corporate attorney to solely focus on her aunt’s endangered missing person case. “It’s literally the first thing I think about when I wake up every morning and the last thing I think about before I go to bed,” Guo said.

Relatives and investigators told KCTV5 News Green’s husband, Geoff Green, has given conflicting information about Angela’s whereabouts. Initially, relatives say he told his daughter that Green was taken to a mental health facility “down south.” Then family members say he met his daughter in person. “He said, ‘Angela died of a stroke’ using her name, not mom, and then just went back into his car and drove away,” Guo said. “Ellie said that she just fell to her knees.”

Relatives questioned why there was not an obituary or funeral. They searched for and could not find a death certificate. With no answers, they asked the police to do a welfare check. “All of a sudden, he changed his story and said that Angela was alive and gone for a three-day weekend with friends,” Guo said. “When the police told me this, I was just like, what? You need to realize how bizarre the situation is.”

Relatives filed a missing person report with police in February of 2020. Investigators have executed several search warrants including at the family home in Prairie Village, near a storage facility in Olathe and another home in Lawrence.

Ellie and Michelle have tried to keep Angela’s case in the public eye. They’ve been featured on national programs and podcasts, and worked with private investigators. “I will always continue to persist and fight for my aunt and keep trying to find answers and raise awareness,” Guo said.

Relatives plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit in hopes of digging up new information or evidence. “We will never stop searching for my aunt and trying to figure out what happened,” Guo said.

Green’s relatives are asking anyone with any information about her disappearance to come forward. Investigators say something that may have seemed insignificant at the time could be crucial in assisting the investigation.

A “Justice for Angela Green” GoFundMe has also been set up, raising more than $26,000.

Anyone with information can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868. Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest for any felony crime.

Tips can also be submitted online or at tips.fbi.gov.

Angela is described as follows:

Sex: Female

Age: 51 at time of disappearance

Race: Asian female

Height: 5′9″

Weight: 116 1bs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Vehicle: Known to drive a silver 2010 Ford Escape

KCTV5 News reached out to Geoff Green’s attorney for comment but has not heard back.

To date, police have not announced a person of interest or suspect in the investigation.

The Crime Stoppers Tip Line (KCTV5)

