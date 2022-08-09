Kansas City police investigating double shooting along Garfield Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon, which injured two people.

This incident was initially thought to be two different shootings. However, new information indicates this was one shooting that injured two people.

The first shooting call to police came out at 2:59 p.m. from the 8000 block of Garfield Ave. The second shooting call came out at 3:04 p.m. from the 8000 block of Michigan Ave.

The two scenes are about two blocks apart. It would take about a minute for someone to drive the distance between them.

The shooting happened at the location on Garfield Avenue, according to police. Reportedly, at least one of the victims went to the location on Michigan Avenue to call for help.

According to police, both victims are expected to survive their injuries. Both are men.

If you feel like you have seen Garfield Avenue in the news recently, you are correct.

There was a fatal shooting this weekend in the 3500 block of Garfield Ave. That shooting, which happened Sunday, was apparently the culmination of a yearslong dispute between neighbors. Samuel Avery, 42, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

