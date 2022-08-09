FORECAST: Temperatures near normal for a few days

Skies are expected to partially clear this evening while a gentle northeast breeze helps cool the air. Area temperatures will fall to near 80 degrees by sunset, then gradually tumble into the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday. Humidity levels will also be slightly lower than what we have become accustomed to, as temperatures over the next few days hover close to normal. High temperatures are expected to slowly warm into the lower 90s by the end of the week. That will be followed by a warm weekend with highs working into the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances appear very slim over the next 10 days, so keep your watering program going.

