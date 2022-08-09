Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

FORECAST: Temperatures near normal for a few days

By Gary Amble
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies are expected to partially clear this evening while a gentle northeast breeze helps cool the air. Area temperatures will fall to near 80 degrees by sunset, then gradually tumble into the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday. Humidity levels will also be slightly lower than what we have become accustomed to, as temperatures over the next few days hover close to normal. High temperatures are expected to slowly warm into the lower 90s by the end of the week. That will be followed by a warm weekend with highs working into the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances appear very slim over the next 10 days, so keep your watering program going.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Humidity levels will be slightly lower than what we have become accustomed to, as temperatures...
FORECAST: Temperatures near normal for a few days
Thunderstorms are possible on Monday
FORECAST: Cooler temperatures bring Tuesday morning temps into 60s
FORECAST: Cold front continues to move south, thunderstorms possible
Sunday will be another Storm Track 5 Weather Alert day with temperatures expected to climb into...
FORECAST: Following another hot day, relief and rain possibilities on Monday