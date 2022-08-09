Domestic violence shelter Newhouse is in need of new wheels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Newhouse, Kansas City’s first domestic violence shelter, needs new transportation to help survivors and their families travel to medical appointments, job trainings and school.

For more than 50 years, Newhouse has worked to better the lives of domestic violence survivors and help them thrive after trauma. Newhouse can house up to 88 men, women, and children.

“We have a goal of trying to get our residents to all of their medical appointments, job trainings, getting the kiddos to field trips,” Newhouse Director of Philanthropic Engagement Chris Stibbs said. “Right now, if we don’t have this van, that really limits the opportunity for them.”

Newhouse staff are depending on an aging minivan, which can only seat about six to seven people, and staff members’ personal vehicles to transport survivors and their families to appointments, training, activities and school.

After searching for a year during vehicle shortages, they found a 15-passenger van available for purchase below Kelley Blue Book value. They are asking for community support to purchase it.

An anonymous donor heard about Newhouse’s transportation need and will match donations up to $10,000.

“To find a vehicle that’s low in mileage, that’s in an affordable price range and that can truly help alleviate this barrier is a dream come true,” Stibbs said. “A van, to these families, is so much more than anyone can realize. And, we would just be ecstatic if the community was able to help us reach this goal of $20,000.”

