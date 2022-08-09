Cerner agrees to pay $1.8m following discrimination claims by Dept. of Labor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday that Cerner has resolved findings of a compliance evaluation alleging discrimination in hiring practices concerning Black and Asian applicants.

The Dept. of Labor accused the Kansas City-based company of having “systemically discriminated against qualified Black and Asian applicants who applied for positions to work at five facilities in Missouri and Kansas specifically at its Cerner Oaks Campus and Cerner Innovations Campus in Kansas City, Missouri; and at its Cerner Corp. and Cerner Continuous Campus North Tower in Kansas City, Kansas.”

Cerner has agreed to pay $1.86 million in back pay and interest to 1,870 applicants.

In its compliance review, federal officials found Cerner actions from July 6, 2015, - June 30, 2019 – violated a federal order that prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

“Working together, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and Cerner Corp. will ensure that the issues identified in this compliance evaluation are resolved and that Cerner puts into place procedures to ensure compliance with equal employment opportunity laws,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Carmen Navarro in Chicago.

