CBC announces blood emergency, launches ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Community Blood Center announced a blood emergency.

They say the region’s ongoing heatwave, plus summer travel, plus a recent spike in COVID cases have caused a decrease in donations.

Thus, the supply of blood has become “unstable” and they only have a two- to three-day supply. The ideal level is five to seven days.

In an effort to bring in more donors, the CBC has partnered with breweries for “Pint for a Pint.” The campaign will run until Sept. 10 and apply to all donor centers and community blood drives.

How it works is that donors will receive a voucher for a free/discounted pint of beer, wine, cider or soda at one of 24 participating breweries/restaurants. Note: Blood donors can’t redeem their voucher for alcohol on the day they’re donating blood.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can call 1-877-468-6844 or visit savealifenow.org/donate-blood/pint-pint

It takes an hour to donate blood and one donation could save multiple lives. About one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion, according to the CBC. Cancer patients, burn victims, those who have been in accidents or sustained trauma, and those suffering from sickle cell are among those in need.

If you aren’t able to donate blood, you can still support the CBC. Texting “CBCKC” to 20222 will donate $20 to the center.

