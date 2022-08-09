1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead and another injured.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue.

One person died and one person was critically injured as a result of the shooting, according to the authorities.

Crime scene tape is visible near a shelter and playground area.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released any suspect information.

As is routine, the sheriff’s office is handling the investigation because the shooting happened at a park.

