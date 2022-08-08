Water park: ‘Serious concerns’ over safety, crowd size led to canceling teen party

LEE’S SUMMIT, (KCTV) - A water park criticized for canceling an event due to race has released a statement explaining its decision.

The Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation canceled a teen party rental event at Summit Waves Saturday evening after social media posts “raised serious concerns about the safety of party guests and the possibility the event would grow beyond the capacity of staff.”

Chris Evans’ family paid for the event and told KCTV5 they signed a contract for 250 people to help celebrate their son Isaiah’s 17 birthday at a private pool party.

The water park stated representatives made “multiple attempts to reach the renter in advance of the event to discuss safety concerns,” but “a connection was not made until the hours leading up to the event. At that point, the only recourse was to cancel the event. Despite the cancellation, approximately 500 teens arrived in the Summit Waves parking lot.”

When they arrived at the park Saturday with their guests, the Evans family said they were being denied access to the park and were told their event was canceled. The exchange was partially caught on camera.

Evans talking to a Park official stating, “You are canceling a kid’s birthday party because you’re not comfortable.”

The park official responded, “Yes”.

Evans asked, “What are you uncomfortable about?”

As she began to answer, the person recording says, “because we’re Black.”

The park official is heard responding, “No.”

The official from the park went on to say before the video ended that the number of people the event had reached was a concern.

