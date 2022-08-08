Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away.

According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical nature unknown” call.

When officers arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries but ultimately died on Saturday, Aug. 6.

On Monday, the police stated that his death is being investigated as a homicide and identified him as Johan Sarmiento-Peralta.

Sarmiento-Peralta had just turned 17 years old. His birthday was Aug. 4, the day he was shot.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

