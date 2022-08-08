Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Report: Dozens got sick with norovirus after visiting Goddard splash park

FILE — The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system...
FILE — The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer.

The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard.

The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized.

Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman
Independence promotes Interim Police Chief Adam Dustman to lead force
Long before the lake, the Monarchs filled Stockton with excitement.
Ozarks Life: The time the KC Monarchs played in Stockton
An officer-involved shooting happened late Sunday night in the area of 55th and Prospect.
Highway Patrol: KC police officers shoot person who charged at them with car
Highway Patrol: KC police officers shoot person who charged at them with car