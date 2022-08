KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 98th homicide of 2022.

Police confirm the deadly shooting happened late Sunday night shortly after 10 p.m.

It’s Kansas City’s fourth homicide since Thursday of last week, edging the number closer to 100.

There’s no information about the victim at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.