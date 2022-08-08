Aging & Style
Pedestrian killed Sunday evening along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man has died after he was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Sunday evening along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-70, about a mile east of the I-635 interchange in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford transit van was stopped on the east shoulder of I-70 when its right-rear quarter panel and sliding door was struck by a 2018 Honda Civic, which was traveling in the east lane of traffic.

The sliding door then struck the pedestrian, identified as Chris McClellan, 42, of Columbus, N.C., who was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda, Andrea Lopez, 20, of Topeka, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with suspected minor injuries, the patrol said. Lopez was wearing her seat belt, according to the patrol’s crash log.

A third vehicle, a 2020 BMW XS M, struck the door from the cargo van in the left lane.

The driver of the BMW, Alexander Babich, 67, and a passenger, Sarah Hanly, 63, both of St. Louis, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

