Missouri Highway Patrol: Kansas City police officers shoot individual who charged at them with car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An individual is dead after being shot by a Kansas City police officer on Sunday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Kansas City police attempted to contact an individual inside a possible stolen vehicle.

They add that as officers contacted the individual inside the car, the vehicle accelerated backwards attempting to avoid arrest.

The suspect then drove the vehicle and struck a police officer and patrol vehicle.

Officers on scene fired their weapons, shooting the suspect. The person was taken to the hospital, who was then pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

