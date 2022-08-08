Aging & Style
Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez runs to first base after hitting a sacrifice fly, scoring a...
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez runs to first base after hitting a sacrifice fly, scoring a run, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5.

The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.

Melendez is putting together quite the campaign after being called up on May 3.

He’s hit 13 home runs on the year and has back-to-back homer games four times this season. Among rookies, he’s hit the fifth most home runs this season and is just two behind teammate Bobby Witt Jr.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

