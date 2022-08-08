Man charged following fatal shooting near 35th & Garfield this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened this weekend near E. 35th Street and Garfield Avenue.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Officer, 42-year-old Samuel Avery has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Avery called police and said he’d shot his neighbor. He also said he’d put the gun in a chair.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Warner Alexander Trotter, suffering from a gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence in the 3500 block of Garfield Ave. Ultimately, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The police found two other 911 calls tied to that address, which were related to arguments between Trotter and Avery. Additionally, a witness confirmed that the two had been in an verbal argument over Avery mowing his yard.

Avery told police that he had been arguing with Trotter for years.

The police found security video, which showed Trotter arriving at his residence next door to Avery. Trotter is seen saying something to Avery, but then Avery pulls out a gun and shoots Trotter multiple times.

Trotter did not have a weapon in his hands and he did not reach for a weapon.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 cash bond.

Avery’s mugshot is not yet available.

