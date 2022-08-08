Aging & Style
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department announced today that they continue to investigate why a suspect involved in a Ohio quadruple homicide was found in Lawrence Kansas.

The suspect is 39 year old Stephen Marlow who was taken into Douglas county custody Saturday evening after officers were informed that he may be in Lawrence. The arrest was made after officers located Marlow’s vehicle in south Lawrence and the department says he complied with officers on the scene.

Marlow’s motives and reason as to why he came to Lawrence are still under investigation and counsel has been appointed to Marlow to handle his extradition. Lt. David Ernst with the Lawrence Police Department said they are proud for the way their officers handled the potentially dangerous situation.

“The department is very proud,” said Ernst. “In one observing the reports, the officers calm demeaner definitely had to play a part in this. Everybody reacts to situations differently and we are all human, but for an officer who was standing in front of somebody who was suspected of four homicides to remain as calm as he did is very impressive. We are grateful.”

A spokesperson from the Douglas County District Attorney’s office told 13 News that Marlow’s no-go preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, August 10th.

