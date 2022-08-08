Aging & Style
Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide

According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a homicide.(Lansing Correctional Facility)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a homicide.

Fred Patterson III, 56, died Sunday, August 7th at the facility, with the cause of death being ruled a homicide and pending the results of an independent autopsy.

The death is currently under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to the facility, Patterson, violated his parole and was admitted to the facility on May 24th.

Patterson’s offenses are from Douglas County for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child greater than 14 and less than 16 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child less than 14 years of age.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

