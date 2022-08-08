Aging & Style
Kevin Hart to make six-show stop in Kansas City for ‘Reality Check’ tour

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has scheduled dozens of stops in his Reality Check Tour. But nowhere does he have more than two shows in a city.

Until now.

Hart announced Monday that he will hold six shows over three days in November at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning on Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, August 11 at 11:59 p.m, according to a release.

The shows and times are:

  • Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 17, 10 p.m.
  • Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 18, 10 p.m.
  • Nov. 19, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 19, 10 p.m.
